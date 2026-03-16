BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — An inmate at the Jefferson County Jail is facing a felony charge after he allegedly spit on a corrections officer following a confrontation in September 2025.

According to court records, Trooper Robert Marshall of the Pennsylvania State Police filed the following charges against 21-year-old Steven Christopher McGovern on January 12:

Aggravated Harassment by Prisoner, Felony 3

Harassment — Communicating Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

McGovern, originally from Boalsburg, has been incarcerated since 2024 in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a young boy.

The criminal complaint stated that the spitting incident occurred on September 22, 2025, at the Jefferson County Jail. Police reported responding to a report of an inmate resisting a corrections officer and then spitting on that officer while being moved through the facility. According to the complaint, the trooper watched surveillance video that showed McGovern becoming resistant inside a room. The video also showed McGovern spitting on a guard while walking in a hallway, the complaint said.

According to the affidavit, the trooper interviewed McGovern at the jail on September 25, 2025. McGovern reportedly told the trooper he was mad and admitted to calling the guard a racial slur. When asked about the meaning of the derogatory term used, McGovern stated, “It’s the N-Word basically,” according to the complaint.

The affidavit stated that McGovern told police he spit on the guard because the guard threw him against a wall earlier. According to the complaint, the trooper told McGovern he was placed against the wall because he was resisting commands. McGovern told police he knew the terms he used were derogatory and said he was sorry, the complaint said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 25, 2026, at 9:45 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak.

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