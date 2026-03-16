EVANSVILLE, Ind. (EYT) — Luna Castellanos won her fifth career individual national championship and claimed the 64th total national title for Golden Eagles women’s swimming & diving on Saturday, winning the 1-Meter board at the 2026 NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships.

Competing in the final event of her collegiate career, Castellanos authored one final championship performance. The senior posted a score of 496.50, kicking things off in the final with an Inward 1 ½ Somersault Pike that was her best score of the night. She had the top score of the round in two of the six dives in the final, giving her the fifth national championship of her career.

With five national championships, Castellanos tied former Golden Eagle Kayla Kelosky for second-most individual women’s diving championships in NCAA history. Another Golden Eagle, Jamie Wolf, holds the record of seven. Castellanos won the championship in the Women’s 1-Meter Dive three times in her career, tying her with Kelosky (1-Meter) and Wolf (1-Meter) for the second most national championships in one event in NCAA history. Wolf holds that record as well, with four 3-Meter championships from 2004-07.

Castellanos was not the only Golden Eagle to make history on Saturday night. Taelyn Thomas took fourth in the field with a score of 483.60, but it was her sixth and final dive that stood out. She nailed an Inward 2 ½ Somersault Tuck for a score of 68.20, believed to be one of the highest scores for a single dive in NCAA Division II championships history.

Colleen Hudson — the national champion in the Women’s 3-Meter just two days ago — had another podium worthy performance on Saturday. She took third in the 1-Meter dive with a score of 487.25, including a score of 54.60 on a Forward 2 ½ Somersault Pike.

Earlier in the day, Katie Madigan wrapped her own collegiate career with an All-America Honorable Mention honor. Madigan won the consolation final and took ninth overall with a score of 442.95.

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