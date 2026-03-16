CLEARFIELD – The Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show will be held March 20-22 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

Outdoor enthusiasts from across the region are invited to experience a full weekend of expert seminars, live demonstrations, family-friendly attractions, and exhibitors showcasing the latest in hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation.

The show will feature an impressive lineup of A-list speakers, including:

Alan Probst, The North American Trapper; Corey Brossman, Host of Innerlocs OutThere TV; Bobby Hart, Long Range Firearms Expert and PA Boyz Outdoors, Food Plot Experts.

The full event schedule can be found here https://centralpaoutdoorshow.com/schedule/

The event will host over 150 vendors, many of which are new to the show. The full list along with descriptions can be found here https://centralpaoutdoorshow.com/exhibitors/

Additional attractions include:

Live Fishing Pond brought to you by the Susquehanna Rod and Gun Club and the Glendale Sportsmens Club, open all three days of the event and Kid’s Casting Lessons by Due North Fishing

Buckmasters Antler Scoring by Edson Waite throughout the weekend

Take’m Out Coyote Hunt with weigh-ins held in front of Expo 2, and awards presented Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

A Concealed Carry Seminar presented by Rep. Dallas Kephart, District Attorney Ryan Sayers, Clearfield Regional Police and the Clearfield Sheriff’s Office on Saturday at Noon in the Expo 2 building (Free concealed carry packets provided courtesy of Rep. Dallas Kephart while supplies last)

Youth Turkey Calling Contest sponsored by H3 Game Calls and PA Boyz Outdoor at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Expo 2 building

Children’s (age 12 and under) Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.

Green Roof Acres Petting Zoo throughout the weekend

Country Boy Truck Contest on Sunday in the Grove area from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Judging at 1:15 p.m.) – Free entry with prizes in the top 3 categories, sponsored by BJOE Excavating

Admission to the event is $8 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Parking is free. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office at the grandstand and at the American Legion booth in front of Expo 2. Each attendee, 18 and over, will receive 3 door prize tickets with paid admission for a chance to win over $10,000 in door prizes.

The event is sponsored by Visit Clearfield County, Carns Powersports, Mountain Extreme Powersports, the Clearfield County Fair & Park Board, Seven Mountains Media-Bigfoot Country 102.1, Novey Recycling, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Walmart and GANT News.

For more information, visit the show website https://centralpaoutdoorshow.com/