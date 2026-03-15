HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Office of Public-Private Partnerships (P3) announced today that public comment on the Allegheny Airport Authority’s (ACAA) proposed Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Shuttle Project will be available for Pennsylvanians starting March 15 through April 14.

ACAA is the project sponsor and would be responsible for implementing the proposed AV shuttle system and associated civil infrastructure, which would provide automated passenger transportation along a dedicated guideway connecting landside parking facilities, landside amenities, and the new landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport.

PennDOT, in conjunction with ACAA, has prepared a detailed project analysis addressing the anticipated location of the project; type of transportation facility and service; estimated costs; anticipated contract term; potential social, economic, and environmental impacts; applicable federal and state laws; and alternative delivery models to the proposed P3 delivery model.

Pennsylvania’s P3 law requires PennDOT to make the detailed project analysis available for public review and comment in advance of any consideration by the P3 Board. The project analysis and supporting documentation will be available for public review during the comment period at www.pa.gov/P3comment.

Comments may be submitted from March 15 to April 14, 2026, in the following ways:

Through the online comment form at www.pa.gov/P3comment.

By email to ra-pdpitenhancements@pa.gov.

By mail to PennDOT P3 Office, 400 North St., 6th Floor, Harrisburg PA 17120. Comments must be received by April 14 to be captured as part of the comment period.

All feedback received during the comment period will be collected, summarized, and considered prior to any action by the P3 Board.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Individuals requiring special accommodations or assistance to review project materials or submit comments may contact PennDOT’s Bureau of Equal Opportunity by email at beodot@pa.gov or by phone at 717-787-5891; TTY users may dial 711.

For more information about P3 transportation projects in Pennsylvania, visit PennDOT’s website.