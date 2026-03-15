UNIVERSITY PARK — Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) once again is threatening Pennsylvania’s poultry industry, but researchers, diagnosticians and extension educators in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences are at the forefront of efforts to slow the virus, support producers and provide science-based guidance.

The United States Department of Agriculture reported that 27 flocks in Pennsylvania have tested positive in 2026, impacting more than 7.6 million birds.

Most are in Lancaster County — the center of the state’s $7.1 billion poultry industry — with one additional case reported in Dauphin County, according to John Boney, Vernon E. Norris Faculty Fellow in Poultry Nutrition and member of Extension’s poultry team.

He said HPAI cases are increasing during the spring migration of wild birds, with the virus spreading through direct contact as well as contaminated equipment and clothing.

Faculty specialists, veterinarians and educators with Penn State Extension are working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the USDA to help mitigate the spread of the virus, support poultry producers and provide science-based information during the ongoing response. Extension educators also provide expertise and oversight of composting and disposal operations, enabling rapid response.

To support producers and poultry owners, Extension has compiled online resources on avian influenza prevention, outbreak response and biosecurity planning. The site also features links to government guidance, educational publications, and materials addressing farm stress and mental health during agricultural crises.

“Our role is to bring boots-on-the-ground support, research, and technical expertise together so that producers and agencies have the best information available during a crisis like this,” Boney said. “From biosecurity planning to response strategies, our faculty and extension educators are fully engaged in helping Pennsylvania respond effectively.”

Penn State experts have been longstanding members of a statewide avian influenza task force. Before the current outbreak, which started in 2022, the group had developed action plans and procedures addressing biosecurity measures, depopulation and disposal of infected flocks, surveillance protocols, and issues affecting small or backyard poultry operations.

When the outbreak began, the task force’s efforts shifted to an active response. Extension educators are working directly with producers affected by the outbreak, assisting with response strategies such as composting and other safe disposal methods. Others on the team provide guidance on operational biosecurity plans and assist producers in writing and submitting biosecurity plans for review by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

A key component of Pennsylvania’s response is rapid disease detection. Penn State’s Animal Diagnostic Laboratory, located on the University Park campus, is part of the Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System. It is one of three laboratories in the state authorized to test poultry samples for avian influenza and other disease pathogens.

“Reliable and timely laboratory diagnostic services are essential to safeguarding animal health, protecting food supplies and maintaining Pennsylvania’s competitiveness in the agricultural sector,” said Ernest Hovingh, clinical professor of veterinary and biomedical sciences and director of the University Park laboratory. “Rapid and highly accurate detection, especially in the case of avian influenza, allows producers and regulators to respond quickly and limit the spread of disease.”

Hovingh added that negative test results are required for farms near infected premises to move product to market.

Because HPAI has been shown to transmit to dairy cattle, the Animal Diagnostic Lab continues to test a large number of milk samples monthly as part of the commonwealth’s mandatory milk testing program, which has been designed to detect the virus quickly should it ever enter a dairy herd. So far, no cases of dairy cattle infections have been detected in Pennsylvania.

Extension educators also are helping prevent the spread of the virus through education and outreach. Updated avian influenza biosecurity training has been delivered to hundreds of members of 4-H youth programs, helping ensure that young poultry exhibitors understand best practices for protecting their birds and preventing disease transmission.

Beyond disease control, the Extension team is addressing the economic and emotional toll that outbreaks can take on farmers, farm employees and rural communities, according to Gregory Martin, poultry extension educator.

“Disease outbreaks can be devastating for poultry producers, not only economically but personally,” Martin said. “When an operation loses its entire flock, the impact can ripple through families, employees and entire communities.”

Martin recalled assisting the manager of a Pennsylvania poultry farm during a previous outbreak when the facility lost its entire flock and shut down operations. “She lost her birds, her job and the house she lived in on the farm in a single day,” Martin said. “Sometimes what people need first is simply someone to listen and help them find a path forward.”

To help address these challenges, Penn State Extension provides a variety of resources focused on farm stress and mental health. Programs such as “Communicating with Farmers Under Stress” and “Mending the Stress Fence” help agricultural professionals and community members recognize signs of stress and connect farmers with appropriate support services.

Extension educators emphasize that prevention, preparedness and an effective diagnostic system remain the most effective tools for limiting the spread of avian influenza. For that reason, the team has expanded communications and outreach efforts, encouraging poultry owners across the state to stay informed and strengthen their biosecurity practices.

“We want anyone who raises poultry — whether it’s a large commercial operation or a small backyard flock — to understand the steps they can take to protect their birds,” Martin said. “Simple biosecurity measures can make a significant difference in preventing disease transmission.”

Extension officials encourage poultry owners and agricultural professionals to visit https://extension.psu.edu/avian-influenza or Tilva, Penn State Extension’s AI Assistant, for more information.

For more information about testing and diagnostics, and to report suspected bird flu, visit the PADLS website at https://padls.agriculture.pa.gov.