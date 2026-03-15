Name: Richard C. Knapp

Born: August 23, 1935

Died: December 4, 2025

Hometown: Brookville, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army

From 1955 to 1957, Richard proudly served his country with the United States Army in Paris. As a Specialist Third Class, he held the highly specialized role of Cryptographer, managing sensitive communications with precision and skill.

He also received a good conduct medal.

In additional to his military service, Richard served the community through his membership with Williston Church of God.

He was laid to rest in the Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Click here to view a full obituary.



All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

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