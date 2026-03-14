SYKESVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Authorities filed criminal charges against a Sykesville woman after she reportedly assaulted a man during an argument at a residence on Grant Street.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred on January 20 at approximately 10:40 p.m. in Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County.

Court documents indicate that 24-year-old Jasmin Rose Randall faces one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police of DuBois, the station was dispatched to Penn Highlands DuBois to speak to the arrestee and the victim of Domestic Violence.

PSP DuBois spoke with Randall in the emergency room lobby of the hospital just after midnight on January 21. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Randall stated she and a known man had a verbal argument. Randall allegedly admitted she got mad and struck him in the head with a closed fist.

The complaint states that Randall also told police she threw a Bluetooth speaker during the argument. The speaker struck the man on the left side of his head near his ear, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, the victim told police the verbal argument turned physical, and Randall struck him multiple times in the face and head. The victim reported that the speaker caused a horizontal cut on his ear that required 10 stitches.

PSP DuBois noted blood on the chest and left side of the victim, along with the cut and stitches on his left ear, the complaint notes. It was learned during the interview that Randall reportedly transported the man to the hospital for treatment.

Court records show a criminal complaint was filed on January 27. Randall is represented by attorney John Mark Ingros.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31 at 10:00 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana.

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