COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — A guided hiking tour covering five miles of the National Scenic North Country Trail is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

According to event organizers, participants should meet at the Log Cabin Environmental Learning Center. The tour includes the Liggett, Corduroy, Camp, Mohawk, Hemlock, and Longfellow trails.

Event details state that all hikes meet at trailhead parking lots.

The North Country Trail website contains additional maps and parking information.

According to the event listing, individuals with questions can contact Sandy Craig via email at lsigiering@gmail.com or by phone at 814-226-4679.

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