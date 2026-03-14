Ingredients
2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
1 cup canned pumpkin
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/4 cup canola oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Topping:
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup finely chopped pecans
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup cold butter, cubed
Directions
~In a large bowl, combine the first seven ingredients.
~In another bowl, combine the eggs, pumpkin, buttermilk, oil, and vanilla. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in pecans. Fill six paper-lined jumbo muffin cups three-fourths full.
~In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, pecans, and flour; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over batter.
~Bake at 375° for 25 to 30 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool for five minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.
~Serve warm.
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The post Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Jumbo Pumpkin Pecan Muffins appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local/2026/03/14/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-jumbo-pumpkin-pecan-muffins-171223/