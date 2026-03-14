Ingredients

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup canola oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Topping:

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup finely chopped pecans

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cold butter, cubed

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine the first seven ingredients.

~In another bowl, combine the eggs, pumpkin, buttermilk, oil, and vanilla. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in pecans. Fill six paper-lined jumbo muffin cups three-fourths full.

~In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, pecans, and flour; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over batter.

~Bake at 375° for 25 to 30 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool for five minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.

~Serve warm.

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The post Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Jumbo Pumpkin Pecan Muffins appeared first on exploreJefferson.