BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Main Street will host a vibrant seasonal celebration on Saturday, April 18, as local businesses organize workshops, discounts, and a hat competition for the Brookville in Bloom event.

The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce states that local shops will welcome spring with mini events and interactive demonstrations. Participating businesses also plan to offer hands-on classes and workshops for visitors.

According to the press release, the event includes specials and discounts at various downtown locations. Visitors can find seasonal refreshments and spring decorations throughout the historic district.

Organizers encourage attendees to wear floral clothing and bright colors. The celebration features the Brookville in Bloom Hat Competition. Participants can show their seasonal style by wearing floral or spring-inspired hats.

Additional details are on the official Facebook event page.

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