JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Weather Alerts are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Weather Message: URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA 1241 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2026 COUNTIES: Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH- Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango-Forest- Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong- Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Higher Elevations of Westmoreland- Fayette-Higher Elevations of Fayette-Indiana- Higher Elevations of Indiana-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel- Marion-Monongalia- Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Preston- Eastern Preston-Western Tucker- CITIES: Including the cities of Canonsburg, Murrysville, Follansbee, Morgantown, New Castle, Malvern, Oil City, Aliquippa, Latrobe, Terra Alta, Grove City, Kittanning, Donegal, Ligonier, Uniontown, Ambridge, Zanesville, Wellsburg, Kingwood, Monaca, Bruceton Mills, Salem, Rowlesburg, Martins Ferry, Moundsville, St. Clairsville, Dover, Tionesta, Greensburg, Lower Burrell, Butler, Coopers Rock, Waynesburg, Coshocton, Woodsfield, Clarion, Ohiopyle, Carrollton, East Liverpool, Columbiana, Punxsutawney, Washington, Indiana, Wheeling, Sharon, Brookville, Champion, Beaver Falls, New Martinsville, Weirton, Ford City, Parsons, Armagh, Ellwood City, Fairmont, Steubenville, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Hendricks, Hermitage, Cambridge, New Kensington, Monessen, Hazelton, Cadiz, New Philadelphia, Caldwell, Saint George, and Franklin 1241 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2026 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania, and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report downed trees, power lines or large branches by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using X @NWSPittsburgh.

Weather Alerts are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

The post WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Jefferson County; Wind Gusts Up to 50 MPH Expected appeared first on exploreJefferson.