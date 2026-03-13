HARRISBURG– Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity today provided an early preview of the next unclaimed property auction scheduled for later this month. The auction will take place online on Wednesday, March 25, featuring unclaimed property that had been safeguarded in Treasury’s vault. Items to be auctioned include jewelry, coins, currency and precious metals.

“For the first time ever, we’re sharing an exclusive sneak peek to help spark excitement for our upcoming auction!” Treasurer Garrity said. “Take a look at just a few of the great items that will be up for auction later this month, which I’m sure will catch someone’s eye.”

More than 4,000 items from Treasury’s vault will be available to bid on, including:

An 18K yellow gold wristwatch with twelve single cut diamonds, color G, clarity I1, .06 ctw, and synthetic rubies, 27.30 dwt.;

A 14K gold American Waltham pocket watch with diamond, 23.5 dwt.;

A 14K yellow gold and lapis necklace, 3.00 dwt, together with a 14K yellow gold bracelet with lapis, 2.50 dwt.; and

A $20 Double Eagle Saint Gaudens gold coin, dated 1908.

Images of the select items can be found here.

Treasury’s auction partner is Pook & Pook located in Downingtown. To register to bid, visit their website, pookandpook.com.

Items listed for auction are subject to change prior to the auction if new information regarding an item’s authenticity, estimated value or other discrepancies are discovered. Treasury employees and immediate family members are prohibited from bidding.

“Any item up for auction has been in Treasury’s care, stored securely in our vault for at least three years while we worked to find the rightful owner,” Treasurer Garrity said. “We must auction items to make room for new incoming property. All proceeds from sold items are documented by Treasury and available for a rightful owner to claim at any time no matter how much time passes.”

Unclaimed property can be dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, stocks, insurance policies and more. Tangible property, like that being auctioned, most often comes to Treasury as the contents of abandoned or forgotten safe deposit boxes.

Treasury is working to return more than $5 billion in unclaimed property owed to more than one in ten Pennsylvanians. The average claim is worth more than $1,000.

Since taking office, Treasurer Garrity has returned more than $1 billion in unclaimed property, including a record of $334.1 million in 2025, to Pennsylvanians, businesses, nonprofit organizations and local government agencies.

To search for unclaimed property, visit patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property