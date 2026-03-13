Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two separate incidents in Forest and Jefferson counties, while a Reynoldsville woman has been charged with harassment in an unrelated case.

According to Pennsylvania State Police from the Marienville station, troopers conducted a traffic stop at approximately 8:47 p.m. on March 11 along Chestnut Street in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police said a 71-year-old man from Clarington was operating a 2020 white Ford SUV with the driver-side headlight out. During the stop, troopers reportedly observed slurred speech, difficulty walking, and a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver. Field sobriety tests indicated signs of impairment, and a portable breath test showed the presence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw. The investigation remains open pending blood test results.

State police from the DuBois station are investigating a report involving the dissemination of an intimate image. According to police, the incident occurred between January 6 and January 7 along Vo-Tech Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police identified a 15-year-old Sykesville girl as the victim. Investigators reported that intimate images were originally shared mutually between two individuals before being distributed to others, which made the action criminal under Pennsylvania law. The investigation is ongoing.

In a separate case filed on March 12 through Magisterial District Judge David Inzana’s office, 44-year-old Tammy Louise Durlin, of Reynoldsville, has been charged with harassment involving physical contact. Court records show the charge stems from an incident reported March 11 in Reynoldsville Borough. The case was filed by Pennsylvania State Police from the DuBois station and is currently awaiting further court proceedings.

The post State Police Investigate DUI, Harassment, and Intimate Image Distribution in Region appeared first on exploreJefferson.