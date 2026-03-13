NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber is committed to delivering exceptional customer service to both professional contractors and homeowners.
The team’s experience and product knowledge allow them to guide customers in selecting the right materials while offering practical advice to help every project move forward with confidence. Anyone needing assistance, a quote, or answers to project questions is encouraged to reach out — Heeter Lumber is always ready to help.
Services for Homeowners
Heeter Lumber provides a variety of convenient services designed to make home improvement projects easier and more efficient:
-
Kitchen Design Assistance Available: by appointment at the Knox and New Bethlehem locations.
Color‑Match Paint Computer Offered: exclusively at the New Bethlehem store for precise paint matching.
Delivery Services: Reliable delivery options for materials of all sizes.
Key Duplication
Chain & Rope Cut to Length
Plexiglass / Glass Cutting
Screen Door and Panel Repair
Project Advice: Friendly, knowledgeable guidance for homeowners at any stage of their project.
Services for Contractors
Contractors rely on Heeter Lumber for dependable support and professional‑grade services that keep jobs running smoothly:
- Project Advice: Expert insight from an experienced team.
- Professional Delivery Service: Timely, reliable delivery directly to job sites.
- Free Estimates
- Blueprint Takeoffs: Accurate material lists to support planning and bidding.
- Computerized Kitchen Designs
- Engineered Lumber Services
A Reliable Partner for Every Build
From small home repairs to large‑scale construction, Heeter Lumber remains dedicated to helping customers complete their projects with quality and confidence. With trusted materials, knowledgeable staff, and a comprehensive range of homeowner and contractor services, Heeter Lumber remains a dependable partner for the communities it serves.
Stop by your local Heeter Lumber location today:
New Bethlehem
402 W. Broad Street
New Bethlehem, PA 16242
(814) 275-1565
Knox
507 E. State Street
Knox, PA 16232
(814) 797-1178
Sligo
101 Shorb Street
Sligo, PA 16255
(814) 745-2351
Rimersburg
851 Main Street
Rimersburg, PA 16248
(814) 473-3144
For more information and updates, follow Heeter Lumber’s Facebook page.
