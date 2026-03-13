PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A local man was arrested last week after police determined he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend despite being the one to initially call authorities to report that she had struck him.

Bradley James Heitzenrater, 36, of Punxsutawney, faces charges including strangulation and simple assault following the incident on West Mahoning Street, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Patrolman Johnson and Corporal Zeitler responded to a home on North Alley at approximately 9:10 p.m. on March 4, after Heitzenrater reported his girlfriend had hit him, the complaint said. Officers observed a hand print on Heitzenrater’s chest and a red mark on his face during the initial interview. Heitzenrater directed police to a neighboring house on West Mahoning Street where his girlfriend was located.

The girlfriend told officers that she had instructed Heitzenrater to leave the residence. She alleged that Heitzenrater responded by hitting her in the face and choking her, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She stated she smacked him only to get him to release his grip, the complaint said.

Police noted that they could not identify any visible marks or bruising on the woman, who declined medical attention.

Officers later reevaluated Heitzenrater and found the hand print on his chest had mostly faded, according to the criminal complaint. The officer reported that the red mark on Heitzenrater’s face was actually his natural complexion.

Authorities arrested Heitzenrater at his residence and transported him to the Punxsutawney Borough Police Station. Heitzenrater is charged with the following offenses, according to court records:

Strangulation, Misdemeanor 2

Simple Assault, ungraded

Harassment, Misdemeanor 3

Heitzenrater waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday, March 12, before Magisterial District Judge Douglas Robert Chambers. His bail was set at $25,000 monetary, and he was committed to the Jefferson County Jail after being unable to post that amount, according to the case docket.

The case has been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

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