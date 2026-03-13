CORAPOLIS, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police has launched a new online safety presentation designed to educate families about online predators, gaming risks, and emerging threats related to artificial intelligence.

The program was introduced at the Allegheny County Emergency Services Facility and focuses on helping parents, teachers, and community members better understand how evolving technology can expose children to potential dangers on the internet.

The presentation explores several popular online gaming platforms, including Roblox, and highlights potential risks young users may face while playing online games. Participants are also shown how to use parental controls and other tools that can help monitor and manage children’s online activity.

“In an age of evolving technology, protecting our youth from online predators must be a top priority,” said Trooper Rocco Gagliardi, Public Information Officer for Troop B. “Our kids should be able to enjoy the fun, educational, and creative opportunities the internet offers. We created this program to do just that by keeping people updated about the latest tactics offenders are using to target innocent children online, while informing them about how to best prevent their loved ones from becoming victims.”

The program also highlights how criminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence tools, including deepfake voices and images, to deceive victims and manipulate online interactions. Attendees learn warning signs to watch for and strategies to help teach children to use technology responsibly.

Additional dates and locations for the free presentation are expected to be announced soon. Schools, churches, and community organizations across Pennsylvania can also request the program by contacting Trooper Gagliardi.

The initiative supports broader efforts by Josh Shapiro’s administration to address risks related to artificial intelligence and online safety.

Last month, the governor announced a statewide AI Literacy Toolkit designed to provide guidance to parents, students, educators, and communities on safely and responsibly using AI technology.

The administration has also established an AI Enforcement Task Force through the Pennsylvania Department of State and created a complaint process allowing residents to report concerns involving AI-powered bots that may be engaging in unlicensed professional practices.

The Shapiro Administration is also working with Dave Sunday, Pennsylvania’s attorney general, to strengthen consumer protections related to AI companion bots.

In his 2026–27 budget address, Governor Shapiro proposed several legislative reforms aimed at protecting Pennsylvanians from predatory AI practices. The proposals include requiring age verification and parental consent for AI companion bots, requiring technology companies to detect references to self-harm or violence and direct users to appropriate resources, requiring reminders that users are interacting with artificial intelligence rather than humans, and prohibiting AI systems from generating sexually explicit or violent content involving minors.

More information about programs and initiatives from the Pennsylvania State Police is available on the agency’s website.

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