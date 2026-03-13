REYNOLDSVILLE- Jeff Tech proudly announces their students of the month for the month of March, Ziabella Fiorella and Sage Burkett.

Ziabella is a 10th grade Business Technology student from the Saint Mary’s School District. She is a member of our Jeff Tech Art Club. In her free time, she enjoys art, writing, and furthering her knowledge about her spirituality. After high school, her plans include setting up multiple businesses in Saint Mary’s and the surrounding areas. The businesses would showcase art, and a collection of all things relating to the development of spirituality.

Upperclassman student of the month is Sage Burkett. Sage is an 11th grade student in the CTE program HVAC. He is from the Punxsutawney Area School District. His activities at Jeff Tech include membership in our Career & Technical Student Organization (CTSO), president of his shop and NTHS. In his spare time, he enjoys hunting and fishing. Upon graduation, he plans to enter the workforce.