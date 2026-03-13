CLEARFIELD-A discussion regarding wages for an intern at the courthouse was the main topic during Tuesday’s Clearfield County Salary Board meeting.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers requested that the board set three salary tiers for a possible intern this summer: $3,000 for a part-time intern (2-3 days a week), $5,000 for a full- time intern and $6,500 for a certified intern.

The interns have been incredibly helpful with work for the staff and the judges over the years.

Sayers explained that normally they have an intern during the fall and spring semesters and those interns will receive course credit for the work, but during the summer that usually isn’t the case and the county offers a stipend both to make the opportunity attractive and to help offset costs since the interns travel from State College.

A certified intern is one who is half-way through their education and has been certified by the state supreme court, allowing them to practice before the judges with another attorney on hand.

Sayers said that they have had certified interns in the past who have done motions and sentencing work and if one were hired, they would be full time.

Commissioner John Sobel asked about the nearly double salary of a full time from a part time intern, noting in the past that it was $3,000 regardless, and asked if the DA’s office has any funding streams available that would help with the cost.

Sayers said that they have one not being used but it only generates about $1,000 for the entire year.

He added that he and the chief public defender discussed the salaries and worked out what would be a fair hourly rate to come up with the numbers, adding that they believe the President Judge low-balled some of the estimated hours last year.

Sobel said he agreed that the work for a law student is invaluable, but questioned paying a full- time intern $5,000.

Commissioner Dave Glass asked if an intern was being considered and Sayers said a first year student had done very well in an interview and they were considering her for the job full time.

Glass then said that if the certified intern wasn’t even being considered, there was no point in putting that salary in any motion, adding that either an hourly or daily rate should be put in the language of the motion.

After some quick calculations and brief discussion, he made the motion, which was seconded by Tim Winters, to hire an intern at $85 per day for no more than 12 weeks.

Sobel voted no on the motion.

The Salary Board also voted to set the salary for the new Victim Witness Coordinator at $48,500 per year.