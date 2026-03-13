JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — A court hearing for a Reynoldsville man accused of physically abusing a 6-week-old infant, causing the child to have brain hemorrhages, has been rescheduled for April.

According to court records, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Brandon John White that was scheduled for March 5 has been continued, and will resume on April 8 at 12:45 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.

White faces the following charges:

Aggravated Assault — Attempts to Cause SBI or Causes Injury with Extreme Indfference, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault, — Victim Less Than 13 and Defendant 18 or Older, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault — Victim Less Than 6 and Defendant 18 or Older, Felony 2

Endangering Welfare of Children, Felony 3

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

He remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail, unable to post $75,000 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation began in January 2022 when Punxsutawney-based State Police were notified that the infant was at UPMC Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh with subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhages. The complaint said medical testing revealed injuries indicative of physical abuse.

The affidavit of probable cause stated a witness reported hearing the victim cry in an unusual way on December 30, 2021. According to the complaint, White was the sole caregiver for the child at that time while others in the Bell Township residence were asleep.

The complaint said White admitted during a 2024 interview that he picked up the victim by placing both hands around her torso and squeezing. According to the affidavit, White reported the infant’s head went backwards as he brought her to his arms. Police said White claimed the incident was an accident and that he never intended to hurt the child.

The affidavit of probable cause stated the victim suffered a stroke as a result of the incident. According to the complaint, the child continues to see a neurologist for weakness on her left side and is considered at high risk for epilepsy.

White was arraigned on March 2 before Judge Mizerock.

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