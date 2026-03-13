BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A familiar name from the area’s coffee scene is putting down roots in Historic Downtown Brookville as Grounded Brewings opens its new brick-and-mortar café at 130 Main Street.

Owner Jasonna Hockinson first launched Grounded Brewings as a mobile coffee trailer in June 2023, quickly building a following with creative drinks, bold personality, and a distinctive style. Now that growing business has expanded into a permanent café location, bringing its signature atmosphere and handcrafted drinks to Brookville’s downtown.

Inside the café, customers will find a full lineup of espresso drinks, lattes, cold brew, Lotus energy drinks, Red Bull infusions, and specialty creations made with carefully sourced beans. Espresso drinks feature the Eliza Furnace blend from Pittsburgh’s De Fer Coffee, while additional coffee offerings come from Aegis Coffee Roasters in DuBois.

But Hockinson says Grounded Brewings is about more than just coffee.

“I hear people say all the time, ‘I wish we had something different around here.’ Well, here it is,” Hockinson said. “I want to bring something comforting, fun, and a little alternative to the area. Watching someone take that first sip and seeing their whole mood brighten is one of my favorite parts of this. I’ve made so many friends traveling with the trailer and meeting people along the way. If you asked me at 16 where I’d be at 26, I probably would’ve said working for NASA. Big switch up… Life had other plans, and I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything.”

Grounded Brewings aims to create a welcoming space where early risers, night owls, and anyone in need of a caffeine boost can relax and enjoy a different kind of coffee shop experience.

One unique feature inside the café is the “Prop Swap” wall, a plant exchange where customers can bring a cutting from their own houseplants and trade it for another, creating a living collection shared by the community.

Fans of the original coffee trailer will still have opportunities to see it around the region. The trailer will continue appearing at events, weddings, and pop-ups during the warmer months.

The community is invited to celebrate the café’s arrival during a Grand Opening and Brookville Chamber ribbon-cutting ceremony this Saturday, March 14, at 7:50 a.m.

Regular business hours will be Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The post Grounded Brewings Expands from Coffee Trailer to Main Street Café on Main Street Brookville appeared first on exploreJefferson.