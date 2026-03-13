DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police has announced funeral arrangements for Timothy J. O’Connor Jr., who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, March 8.

Services will be held at St. Joseph Parish, located at 338 Manor Avenue in Downingtown.

A public viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will take place Wednesday, March 18, at 11:00 a.m., but officials said the funeral itself will be closed to the public.

Commonwealth Media Services will provide a livestream of the funeral service, with details expected to be released through a media advisory on Tuesday.

Corporal O’Connor was shot and killed during a traffic stop in West Caln Township, Chester County, after troopers responded to a report of an erratic driver.

According to police, as O’Connor approached the vehicle, the driver immediately opened fire from inside the vehicle, striking the 15-year veteran trooper. The suspect then exited the vehicle, walked a short distance, and fatally shot himself.

O’Connor enlisted with the Pennsylvania State Police in September 2010 as a member of the 131st Cadet Class. After graduating from the State Police Academy in April 2011, he was assigned to the patrol unit at Troop J in Avondale.

He later transferred to the Troop J Vice Unit in October 2016, before returning to patrol at Troop J’s Embreeville Station in March 2022. O’Connor was promoted to corporal in July 2022, continuing his service with the patrol unit at Embreeville.

Officials said Corporal O’Connor is the 105th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to die in the line of duty.

Those wishing to support O’Connor’s family may donate to the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association Survivor’s Fund. Donations can be mailed to 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110, with “O’Connor” written in the memo line, or made online through the association.

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