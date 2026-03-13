REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — State police have charged a Reynoldsville teen with simple assault and other offenses after she reportedly used a kitchen knife to intimidate her younger sister during a dispute at a residence on Worth Street.

Court documents show that 18-year-old Rose Maria Wolfgang has been charged with the following offenses.

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment, Summary

Disorderly Conduct, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police DuBois station responded to a report of an active domestic between two sisters around 1:02 a.m. on Sunday, the affidavit said.

The sisters told investigators the argument began after Wolfgang removed the juvenile’s clothes from a washing machine and placed them on the floor in front of the dryer, according to the complaint. The two began arguing, with the juvenile reportedly throwing objects at Wolfgang, police said. The dispute became physical when the two sisters began pushing and exchanging strikes in the laundry room, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Wolfgang then went into the kitchen and retrieved a sharp-edged knife from the counter, according to the complaint. Wolfgang admitted to raising the knife above her head for the purpose of intimidation, the complaint said.

The juvenile was not presenting an active threat or pursuing Wolfgang at the time she retrieved the weapon, according to police. Wolfgang reportedly stood with the knife for approximately one minute before putting it back and retreating to her bedroom, the complaint said.

Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana set bail at $5,000 monetary on March 1. Court records show Wolfgang was released after a private surety posted $500 cash on March 2.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20 at 2:30 p.m. before Judge Inzana.