DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — An Ohio woman crashed into a ditch after she lost control of her car on Interstate 80 in DuBois, but no injuries were reported, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash occurred around 12:33 p.m. on March 11 on Interstate 80, near mile marker 100.2 in Clearfield County.

Police say a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Megan E. Matheny, 37, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, was traveling eastbound in the right lane when she lost control of the vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle left the roadway to the right and came to rest in a ditch facing west along the side of the roadway.

Matheny and her passenger, Brandy L. Beatty, 48, of Richmond, Michigan, were both wearing seat belts and reported no injuries, according to the report.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Bigler Boys Towing, police said.

Emergency crews from Amserv Ltd. DuSan Ambulance and the Brady Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Police cited Matheny for failure to drive at a safe speed, according to the report.

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