NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Missy Rupp Team at RE/MAX Select Realty is presenting one of the region’s most distinctive investment opportunities: the remaining half of the former Brickhouse Bed & Breakfast—now known as Eagle View Cabins & Treehouse—operating as a thriving multi‑unit lodging retreat along Redbank Creek.

Located in the quiet village of Oak Ridge—just off State Route 28—this property blends natural beauty, modern construction, and multiple income streams in an area known for outdoor recreation and steady year‑round tourism.

Positioned directly along both Redbank Creek and the Redbank Valley Trail, the property appeals to guests seeking biking, hiking, kayaking, and peaceful creekside relaxation. With all buildings constructed since 2012 and an established clientele already in place, the offering stands out as a turnkey investment with strong performance.

A full gallery and property details can be viewed here: View the Property

A Multi‑Unit Retreat With Broad Guest Appeal

The property includes five fully furnished rental cabins, each designed for comfort and efficiency. A fully furnished, architecturally unique treehouse adds a standout lodging option that consistently draws interest and boosts occupancy. Two RV sites with full hookups expand the property’s versatility, appealing to travelers seeking flexible accommodations.

Amenities That Support a Complete Guest Experience

An additional building serves as the operational hub, housing kayak rentals, a laundry facility for the units, and storage for owner use. A private dock provides direct access to Redbank Creek, making the property ideal for fishing, kayaking, and quiet waterfront enjoyment. With immediate access to the Redbank Valley Trail, guests can step outside and enjoy one of Pennsylvania’s most well‑known recreational routes.

A Proven Performer With Multiple Income Streams

With modern construction, diverse lodging options, and a setting that naturally attracts outdoor enthusiasts, this property offers a rare chance to acquire a well‑established hospitality investment. Its combination of cabins, RV sites, unique lodging, and recreational amenities makes it a strong addition to any portfolio.

Those interested in learning more, requesting pricing, or arranging a private showing are encouraged to contact the listing team directly.

RE/MAX Select Realty – The Missy Rupp Team

New Bethlehem Office

714 Broad Street

New Bethlehem, PA 16242

The post SPONSORED: RE/MAX Select Realty Showcases a Rare Creekfront Investment in Oak Ridge appeared first on exploreJefferson.