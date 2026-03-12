JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — A Reynoldsville man is facing a misdemeanor charge after police say he repeatedly used a neighbor’s dumpster without permission, causing additional disposal fees.

Garrett David Malmgren, 35, is charged with theft of services, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court documents filed in Jefferson County.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred at a property along Brick Road in Winslow Township.

Police said the property owner contracts with a waste disposal company to service a dumpster located on the property. The service is available only to the property owner and the tenants for a monthly fee of $69, with a $235 additional fee if the dumpster exceeds capacity or requires additional services, the complaint said.

According to police, the owner observed the dumpster to be empty on January 30. When the owner returned to the property on February 1, they found the dumpster completely full and overflowing with trash and garbage, the affidavit said.

The owner also told police that due to the overflow, his tenants were unable to use the dumpster.

The affidavit states the additional waste caused an overflow charge on top of the regular monthly fee, bringing the total loss to $304 for the month.

Troopers said they observed fresh footprints and drag marks in the snow leading directly from the dumpster to Malmgren’s residence, which is located nearby.

Police reported that there were no other tracks or paths leading to or from the dumpster, and the path went directly between the dumpster and Malmgren’s home.

According to the affidavit, troopers attempted to contact Malmgren at his residence but were unsuccessful.

Police allege that Malmgren intentionally used the dumpster service without permission, avoiding payment for disposal services.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8 at 10:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana.

