HARRISBURG- Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding recently opened the latest round of funding for Agricultural Product Promotion, Education, and Export Promotion Grants — making available up to $381,810 in competitive matching grants to support nonprofit organizations engaged in market research, education, promotion, and export development for agricultural products grown, raised, or produced in Pennsylvania. These grants work to strengthen domestic sales and expand export markets for Pennsylvania-grown agricultural products.

“Pennsylvania’s food, fiber, and hardwood products reflect the strength, quality, and innovation of our agricultural community,” Secretary Redding said. “Through the Shapiro Administration, we are investing in creative partnerships that expand markets, strengthen exports, and connect consumers, both here at home and around the world, with the people and products that define Pennsylvania agriculture. These grants help grow our farm and food economy, support hundreds of thousands of jobs across the Commonwealth, and ensure that Pennsylvania agriculture continues to nourish our communities and drive economic opportunity.”

Secretary Redding also met with industry partners, local legislators, and school officials at Central Dauphin Middle School — one of more than 140 schools and counting that the Pennsylvania Beef Council has built relationships with through the PA Beef to PA Schools Program — to highlight how Ag Promo Grants has helped to grow the impact of the Pennsylvania Beef Council’s PA Beef to PA Schools program and promote Pennsylvania’s beef industry, which alone contributes about $1 billion annually to Pennsylvania’s economy and supports nearly 14,000 jobs statewide. Last year, the Department of Agriculture invested $49,000 into PA Beef to PA Schools to support their mission to connect beef producers with school districts and help serve locally sourced, nutritious beef in more school lunches in Pennsylvania.

“The Ag Promotion Grant represents more than funding; it demonstrates a commitment to strengthening agriculture, supporting PA Schools, and investing in the well-being of our students. Connecting communities through the power of local agriculture creates a direct line from the farm to the cafeteria, ensuring a strong future for the industry while educating students about the hardworking producers behind each meal,” Nichole Hockenberry, executive director of the PA Beef Council said. “We are grateful to the Department of Agriculture for recognizing the importance of programs like this and for providing the support that makes them possible.”

The Shapiro Administration has invested nearly $500,000 into 20 projects that increase sales for Pennsylvania products like beef, dairy, hardwoods, and vegetables — and this latest round of funding will continue to support nonprofits that help grow the consumer base for Pennsylvania farmers and producers and strengthen their markets domestically and abroad.

Guidelines and application procedures for the Agricultural Product Promotion, Education, and Export Promotion Matching Grant Program are published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. Applications will remain open through April 10, 2026.