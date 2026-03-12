JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — The cases against a Reynoldsville couple accused of animal cruelty after more than 30 emaciated and flea-infested animals were discovered at their home have moved forward in court.

According to court documents, all charges against 57-year-old Clifford Small Sr. and 59-year-old Colleen J. Small were waived for court on Tuesday, March 10, before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana.

Each defendant is charged with 36 counts of cruelty to animals, a second-degree misdemeanor.

The Smalls are both currently free on $5,000 unsecured bail each.

Their cases have been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Details of the case:

The investigation began on August 7, 2024, when Reynoldsville Borough Police Chief Tammy Murray received a report of a cat hit by a car. A witness told police there were cats everywhere at the Smalls’ residence on South Third Street.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Chief Murray saw cats going in and out of an open front window. Some of the younger cats were reportedly emaciated. The complaint states two aggressive dogs were chained outside. One dog appeared to be a terrier mix covered in flea bites and missing most of the hair on its back, the affidavit said.

Colleen Small told the officer she had probably over 30 cats, according to the complaint. She said she did not take a sick cat to the veterinarian because she could not afford the cost, the complaint stated. Small allegedly admitted the house and animals were infested with fleas. She said she knew the animals needed to go and that she had more than she could handle, the affidavit states.

Authorities seized 34 cats and two dogs between August 7, 2024, and August 12, 2024. One cat was euthanized to prevent suffering. Four other cats were too ill to be helped, according to the criminal complaint.

The animals were transported to a sanctuary for veterinary care. The sanctuary is seeking $7,689.40 in restitution for medical bills, according to court documents.

Charges were filed on February 4 in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.

