UNIVERSITY PARK — Communities and 4-H members across the state will celebrate Pennsylvania 4-H Week from March 15-21 and promote the organization through special activities.

The term “4-H” often calls to mind youngsters showing calves and sheep at a county fair. But agriculture is only part of what makes up 4-H, Penn State Extension 4-H administrators said.

With a focus on hands-on learning, 4-H members can explore technology, civic engagement, healthy living, fashion design, cooking, environmental stewardship, forestry and wildlife, entomology, community service, and other subjects. 4-H is the state’s largest youth development organization, with clubs in rural communities, small towns, suburbs and big cities.

Nationally, nearly 6 million children and teens ages 8 to 18 participate in 4-H. In Pennsylvania, 4-H reaches more than 150,000 youth in all 67 counties and includes a network of more than 3,500 adult volunteers.

Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a nonformal educational youth-development program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens.

To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-H.