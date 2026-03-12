CLEARFIELD- Renovations will soon begin on the new offices for the Magisterial District Justice in Clearfield located at 318 E. Locust St.

During Tuesday’s meeting the commissioners opened two bids for the project and voted to accept the bid from H & H All Around Services of Bellefonte for $115,000.

Solicitor Heather Bozovich will need to review the bid package, but the commissioners said they wanted to give the contractor the ability to get started as soon as possible.

Chief Clerk Lisa McFadden also informed the commissioners that there is an opening on the Community Action board and the commissioners will accept letters of interest until March 20 to be considered at the March 24 meeting.

The commissioners heard from three members of local 4-H clubs regarding 4-H week celebrated March 15-21.

All three of the teenagers said that 4-H has allowed them to grow in confidence, meet new people, make friends and learn about possible careers.

Sophia Liden, a senior who lives in Coalport, is currently serving as president for the state council as well as president for the local teen council.

She spoke to the commissioners about how 4-H has changed her life and given her opportunities she never expected.

She has committed to attend Penn State’s University Park campus this fall and major in Animal Science.

Liden is considering three career options: veterinarian, Agra-Science lawyer or obtaining a PhD in Animal Science and teaching others.

Dalton Ward, a freshman at Clearfield Area High School is also a member of teen council and echoed Liden’s remarks about the many opportunities he has had in 4-H.

Ward is considering attending Penn State and eventually becoming a large animal veterinarian.

Bryce Bowser also spoke to the commissioners about his time in 4-H and the value in meeting new people and making friends and also said that he has enjoyed working with and learning from older members of 4-H.

4-H is the largest youth development organization supporting 6 million youth across the nation and helping 205 students in Clearfield County and 77,000 across Pennsylvania.

The program, which is open to anyone ages 5-18, focuses on animal science, civic engagement, STEM and health and wellness and allows students to work to make a positive impact on their communities.