(StatePoint) Curb appeal is all about first impressions, and your home’s entryway plays an important role in that. This spring, consider making a splash where it counts with these three entryway updates:

Add Potted Plants or Planters: Flank the entryway with colorful potted flowers, lush greenery, or even small topiaries to create a fresh and inviting look. This will provide a wonderful transition between the outdoors and your home’s interior.

Refresh Outdoor Lighting: Good lighting will not only boost visibility and safety for household members and guests, it can also enhance the beauty of your entryway. Replace outdoor light fixtures for a cozy evening ambiance. If it’s not time to replace fixtures just yet, simply cleaning them can go a long way toward sprucing up the space and improving illumination.

Upgrade to a Modern Entry Door: Transform the entire look of your entryway by installing a sleek, modern entry door. Consider options with glass panels for natural light or bold designs that make a statement. The new 2026 Ensemble Entry Door Trends Collection exclusively from Renewal by Andersen was made to help you find an entry door that feels just right. The collection prioritizes aesthetics without compromising durability, enhanced security or comfort. From earthy neutrals to modern minimalism, nature-inspired details to quiet luxury, there are countless ways to refresh your space with an Ensemble entry door. In fact, the collection offers over 38 panel styles, over 20 colors and stains, a variety of glass and grille options, and multiple hardware finishes, giving you the flexibility to create a front entrance that suits your style and stands up to real-life use. To explore the collection, visit: renewalbyandersen.com.

If you’re looking for an impactful home project for the spring, start with your entryway, where simple updates can vastly improve the functionality and beauty of the space.