GREENWOOD TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Hillsdale woman suffered minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash on Mahaffey Grampian Highway in Greenwood Township, according to Clearfield-based State Police.

PSP Clearfield say the crash occurred around 7:43 a.m. on March 3 on Mahaffey Grampian Highway (State Route 219) in Greenwood Township, Clearfield County.

According to police, a 2020 Honda CR-V driven by 40-year-old Stephanie L. Engel, of Hillsdale, was traveling north on Route 219 when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.

This caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a ditch, followed by an embankment on the side of the roadway, police say

Rescue Hose and Ladder Ambulance Service transported Engel for evaluation of minor injuries, according to police. She was using a seat belt.

