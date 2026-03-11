CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A 76-year-old Elk County man died Wednesday morning after driving the wrong way on Interstate 80 and colliding head-on with a pickup truck, stalling travel for hours between Strattanville and Shippenville.

According to a public information release report from the Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion, David A. Kunes, 76, of Weedville, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 in a 2017 Chrysler 300. Near mile marker 62.6 in Monroe Township, his vehicle struck a westbound 2026 Chevrolet Silverado head-on at approximately 8:43 a.m.

State police reported Kunes was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com that the victim died of accidental blunt force injuries.

The driver of the Silverado, identified by police as 39-year-old Joseph M. Maguire III, of Morrisdale, was wearing a seatbelt. He suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Clarion Hospital for further evaluation.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The fatal collision forced the closure of I-80 westbound between Exit 60 (PA 66 North/Shippenville) and Exit 70 (U.S. 322/Strattanville) for several hours. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Tina Gibbs confirmed late Wednesday morning that the interstate had reopened to traffic. During the height of the closure, diverted interstate traffic caused heavy delays for local motorists and significant gridlock on Main Street in Clarion Borough.

Authorities confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the residual traffic backups throughout the area have now fully cleared.Assisting state police at the scene were Clarion VFD, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, PennDOT, Leadbetter Towing, and the Clarion County Coroner.

