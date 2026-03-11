CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – March brings a fresh start, and Simply Skin is celebrating with a lineup of seasonal specials designed to lift, brighten, and renew the skin.

These limited‑time treatments help clients shake off winter’s dullness and step into spring with a smoother, more radiant complexion.

Sofwave Skin Tightening

Simply Skin is offering 10% off all Sofwave treatments throughout March. Sofwave uses advanced ultrasound technology to lift and tighten the skin with no downtime, making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a firmer, more youthful appearance.

Kybella for Chin and Neck Contouring

Kybella remains one of the most effective ways to permanently reduce stubborn fat under the chin. This month, clients receive a free consultation and $150 off their first treatment, making it the perfect time to slim and define the jawline.

Hollywood Facial Peel + DiamondGlow

This powerful duo deeply cleans pores, removes dry winter buildup, and restores hydration. The combined treatment is now $299, offering a complete complexion reset for anyone wanting smoother, brighter skin before spring arrives.

Chemical Peel Series + Free Sunscreen

Clients who purchase a series of two Chemical Peels will receive a free sunscreen, ensuring their fresh, renewed skin stays protected as the days get sunnier.

Clarion Location Bonus

Clients treated in March at the Clarion location receive a free Infrared Sauna session with any Facial or DiamondGlow purchase. This relaxing add‑on enhances detoxification and boosts treatment results.

Franklin Location Bonus

At the Franklin location, clients treated in March can receive a free SkinMedica Kit with any Facial or DiamondGlow purchase (while supplies last). Mentioning the promo at checkout is required.

A Fresh Start for Spring

These March specials make it easy to refresh winter‑worn skin and step into the new season glowing. Call, DM, or book online to reserve an appointment.

Booking Information

Clients can schedule by calling 814‑227‑2362, and Simply Skin also offers the convenience of online booking for easy, anytime scheduling.

