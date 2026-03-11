After a long cold winter racing season is finally on the horizon here in western

Pennsylvania. In less than two weeks the sound of race motors will roar back to

life at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway. For the third consecutive

season dirt’s monster half mile will host the area’s first race of the year with the “Pot of Gold 3” featuring the FAST Series 410 sprint cars and super late models.

On Saturday, March 21 st some of the area’s best sprint car, and late model drivers will gather Pittsburgh Motor Speedway hoping to get their 2026 season off to a quick start. For the third year in a row the FAST Sprint Car Series will sanction the event brining some of Ohio’s top teams to do battle with the western Pa regulars. Last year’s winner AJ Flick will look to make it back to back wins while defending his home turf.

Gates are set to open at 2:00 with cars scheduled to hit the track at 3:00pm. The

crown vics will join the sprint cars and late models rounding out the three division program. Prior to opening ceremonies, Pie the Promoter will take place. For $10 per pie, fans will be able to pie Tyler Harris as a thank you for the fans’ involvement in the Woah Nellie Productions Facebook contest. The money raised will go directly to the annual school supply drive, which takes place in August.

Just one week later Mercer Raceway Park will get their season underway with the

annual “Chiller Thriller” event featuring the super late models. Rounding out the

card will be the 305 sprint cars, crate modifieds, mini stocks, and the crown vics

with hot laps slated for 6:00pm. Mercer will see several specials throughout the

season including appearances by the All-Star Circuit of Champions, ULMS late

models, BRP modified tour, and the RUSH wingless sprint cars.

Lernerville Speedway will host a pair of test & tune events on April 10th and April 17th before their Fab4 season opener on Friday April 24th. Once again 410 sprints, super late models, big block modifieds, and pro stocks will make up weekly action at the Sarver oval. Plenty of specials will highlight the 2026 Lernerville schedule with crown jewels such as the Silver Cup, Commonwealth Clash, and the Firecracker 100 featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Series.

Like last year Tri-City Raceway Park will feature weekly racing on Friday nights at the Venango county oval with opening night slated for April 10 th with racing at 7:00pm. This year it will be a more streamlined four division show featuring the 410 sprint cars, RUSH wingless sprint cars, pro stocks, and RUSH stocks. Several specials highlight the schedule this season including Western Pa Speedweek, the FAST Sprint Car Series, BRP modifieds along with appearances by the super late models.

Sharon Speedway just across the border in Hartford, Ohio will open their 97th

anniversary season on Saturday April, 25 th with the 410 Sprint Cars, RUSH Sprint

Cars, Econo Mods and Crown Vics. During the 2026 season Sharon Speedway will

host a variety of special shows featuring the World of Outlaws sprint cars and late models. Sharon is the only track that will host events for both Western Pa

Speedweek and Ohio Speedweek.

The always popular Lou Blaney Memorial will also be on the schedule along with

the All-Star Circuit of Champion and the DIRTcar big block modifieds making for a

very exciting schedule.

Hummingbird Speedway will be back in action on Saturday nights this summer.

The track will host a pair of practice nights on April 18th and 25th before their opening night on Saturday, May 2nd . Saturday night action will feature the late models, semi lates, economods, mini stocks, pro stocks, and pure stocks.

