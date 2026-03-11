PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney man faces multiple felonies after allegedly setting fire to his barn and nearly striking a neighbor with his vehicle while fleeing the scene.

Officer Alex Hallowell of the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed the charges against 51-year-old Scott J. Wundrack following an incident on March 6, court documents indicate.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a barn fire on South Main Street around 12:53 p.m. on March 6. Upon arrival, the officer observed the building fully engulfed in flames.

The complaint notes that witnesses at the scene told police that Wundrack had set the fire and fled in a black Hyundai Santa Fe. A neighbor reported seeing Wundrack walk out of the burning barn with burns to his hair and face, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, Wundrack allegedly made repeated suicidal remarks and rolled on the ground to put out flames, even though he was not on fire.

The neighbor attempted to prevent Wundrack from leaving the scene by standing in front of his vehicle, the complaint indicates. The complaint said Wundrack accelerated, forcing the neighbor to jump out of the way. The neighbor had related to another witness that he was unsure if the vehicle had almost hit him on purpose, the complaint notes.

Around 1:21 p.m., state police notified local authorities that Wundrack had crashed in Indiana County and was in custody. Officers there conducted a driving under the influence investigation. Later, at the police station, Wundrack allegedly admitted to lighting the barn on fire, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that Wundrack sent a text message to a family member blaming them for a previous call to mental health services and stating that he would haunt them.

Wundrack faces the following charges:

Arson-Danger Of Death Or Bodily Injury, Felony 1

Risking Catastrophe, Felony 3

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

As of March 11, a preliminary hearing has not yet been set.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Punxsy Man Faces Felony Aggravated Assault Charge After Allegedly Swinging Machete at Wife

The post Punxsy Man Accused of Intentionally Setting Barn Fire, Fleeing Scene appeared first on exploreJefferson.