CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man pleaded guilty to neglecting the care of animals in separate cases Tuesday during a special session of sentencing court.

Michael A. Wells, 28, was sentenced by President Judge Paul E. Cherry to serve five months to one year less one day in the county jail with two years concurrent probation for felony aggravated cruelty to animals-causing serious bodily injury or death, and two misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals-vet care in the first case and misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals and hindering apprehension in the other case.

He was ordered to pay over $24,000.00 in restitution to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Wells can not own or possess or be responsible for the care of an animal while on probation.

It was noted that Wells had signed over his ownership of the animals to the SPCA.

In addition, he pleaded guilty to a felony count of forgery for which he was given a consecutive term of six months to one year in jail with three years concurrent probation. Wells must also pay over $1,700.00 in restitution

According to the affidavit of probable cause in the felony cruelty case, on Oct. 17 a Humane Society Officer received a call and photo evidence concerning a Great Dane which was “very thin, lethargic and unable to stand”. This dog was at his home on Turnpike Avenue.

The officer tried to make contact with Wells, but was unsuccessful. Fearing for the dog’s safety, she obtained a search warrant to seize the dog. She and officers from the Clearfield Regional Police Department returned to the property. Wells was taken into custody on an outstanding bench warrant.

She found the dog, Stella, lying in a bedroom, and unable to stand. They were able to get the dog into a kennel and transported her to the Clearfield County SPCA. While in the home, they also reportedly found two thin cats that were infested with fleas and had visible scabs on their bodies. They were also taken to the SPCA.

It is noted in the report that the officer had contact with Wells about the dog in July when Wells was living on South Fourth Street. At that point, the dog was already thin and she ordered Wells to get vet care for the dog. Wells took the dog to a vet and provided the information on the visit to the officer. That record showed the dog weighed only 96 pounds but was otherwise in good health.

When she did a follow up check on the animal, Wells had moved, allegedly because of outstanding charges.

After the dog was examined at the SPCA, a vet reported that Stella only weighed 77.6 pounds.

“Stella had minimal muscle mass, and all vertebrae, ribs and pelvis can be seen,” it says in the criminal complaint. Stella was very weak, does not extend her full body and occasionally “bunny hops” to move.

Both cats were also found to be under weight.

The criminal complaint in the other neglect case details how Wells was given a written warning on Dec. 8, 2023 regarding a different dog, Lola, and her puppies which needed immediate veterinarian care.

Records from a local vet hospital from Dec. 14, 2023 noted the dog was “very thin” with her spine and hip bones prominent.

Wells was given additional warnings to provide proof of follow-up care for the dog and a puppy which he never supplied.

A final written warning was issued on Jan. 30, 2024 and the dog was taken from him. After an exam by a vet, it was determined that the dog was underweight, with colitis, diarrhea, an ear infection and a food allergy, according to that report.

According to the affidavit in the forgery case, Wells wrote four checks to himself from his father’s checking account and also withdrew money from the account using various ATM’s.

In November, a plea agreement for the first animal neglect case and the cases of forgery and hindering apprehension was rejected by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman. It was for only a 30-day sentence.

In a fourth case, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor hindering apprehension for which he was given one year concurrent probation.