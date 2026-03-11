CLEARFIELD- Calling all community members and bingo fans! At the Luck of the Irish Bingo Bash Fundraiser, get your dabbers ready for an evening filled with exciting games, bingo loco, and touching friendship.

Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging, a crucial organization devoted to meeting the needs of our local aging population, is the beneficiary of the much-needed funds raised by this exciting event.

By offering vital services and initiatives to support seniors in preserving their independence, dignity, and standard of living, Mature Resources plays a vital role in our community. However, continuous funding is needed to maintain these important services. Here’s where you can help! In addition to having a great time playing bingo, you can directly support the Mature Resources mission by taking part in the Luck of the Irish Bing Bash.

What Can you Anticipate?

This Bingo Bash promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with:

Exciting Bingo Games: To keep things lively and the excitement high, we’ll be playing bingo several times using different game patterns.

Bingo Loco: We’ve flipped the traditional game of bingo on its head and turned it into interactive stage show complete with throwback anthems, confetti showers.

More details:

Tickets: $35 in advance, $40 at the door

Date: March 13, 2026

Time: Doors open at 5 p.m.

Location: The After Dark, 309 N. Third Street Clearfield, PA

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at any Mature Resources office or by going online to our website https://www.mraaa.life/event-list

Be sure to follow us on our website www.mraaa.life or our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ClearfieldCountyAAA – check back regularly for updates.