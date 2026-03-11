CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Interstate 80 westbound is closed between Exit 70 in Strattanville and Exit 60 in Shippenville after a multi-vehicle crash reported Wednesday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Clarion County 911 officials.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported that the closure affects the westbound lanes between Exit 70 at U.S. 322 in Strattanville and Exit 60 at PA 66 North in Shippenville.

According to PennDOT, the roadway will remain closed until crews clear the crash scene. Officials said the reopening time has not been determined.

Emergency dispatch records show the call for service came in at 8:43 a.m., according to Clarion County 911.

Dispatchers sent Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Pennsylvania State Police from the Clarion barracks, and Clarion Hospital EMS to the scene, according to county emergency communications.

Authorities have not released details about the number of vehicles involved or injuries related to the crash as of Wednesday morning.

PennDOT reported that traffic is being directed off the interstate while responders work at the scene. The agency advised drivers to follow a posted detour and to use caution while traveling in the area.

I-80 Incident Prompts Detour for Westbound Traffic

PennDOT directed westbound drivers to leave Interstate 80 at Exit 70 at U.S. 322 in Strattanville. From there, motorists are instructed to travel along U.S. 322 to PA 66.

Drivers can then use PA 66 to return to Interstate 80 at the Shippenville interchange, which is Exit 60, according to PennDOT.

Transportation officials stated motorists should expect delays along the detour route while traffic is redirected around the closure.

PennDOT also advised drivers to remain alert in the work and emergency response areas and to watch for emergency personnel and equipment along the roadway.

According to PennDOT, the closure will remain in place until responders finish clearing vehicles and debris connected to the crash.

PennDOT said updates about the closure and reopening of the roadway will be provided as conditions change.

Officials encouraged drivers traveling through Clarion County to monitor traffic conditions and to plan alternate routes if possible while the interstate remains closed.

