PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney woman is in hot water after authorities say she stole an EBT card from a man in hospice care and used it to make unauthorized purchases.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Detective Ryan Miller of the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department, 61-year-old Karen S. Farcus is charged with the following offenses:

Financial Exploitation of Older Adult or Care-Dependent Person, Misdemeanor 1

Exploitation of Older Adult or Care-Dependent Person, Misdemeanor 1 Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts )

) Theft by Unlawful Taking — Moveable Property, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

The investigation began on March 3 when a witness reported that her father recently passed away at a nursing home on March 1. According to the criminal complaint, the witness found her father’s EBT and medical cards missing from his wallet. The witness told police that Farcus was present at the nursing home on the day her father died, and reportedly began sweating and fanning herself upon hearing that the cards were missing.

The complaint said that during a message exchange with the victim’s daughter, Farcus allegedly admitted she used the EBT card and stated it was nice having food for herself

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Farcus arrived at the police station on March 3 and immediately admitted to taking the card. The complaint said Farcus told the detective, “I’m sorry, I knew his PIN and I know I shouldn’t have done this.” Farcus voluntarily handed over a receipt from Walmart and provided a written statement.

Records from the investigation show Farcus used the card at the Punxsutawney Walmart on February 27 and at a Dollar General on March 1. The complaint said the victim was in hospice care during the first purchase and died just hours after the second purchase. The total amount of the unauthorized transactions was $129.07, according to the affidavit.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8 at 9:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.