CLEARFIELD- A proposed settlement for opioid litigation was presented by Commissioner John Sobel during Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioner’s meeting.

The commissioners have been part of litigation by states and municipalities against pharmaceutical

companies who were strongly urging doctors to prescribe opioids while downplaying the possibilities of

addiction, creating an addiction crisis across the country.

Some of the cases have been settled and the money is in the process of distribution with restrictions on

how it can be used.

Sobel said that he was notified by the claims administrator for ongoing litigation that there is a proposed

settlement concerning what are characterized as “six remnant defendants.”

Sobel said that he spoke with the county’s attorney for the matter, Michael D’Amico of D’Amico Law

Offices LLC and asked if the “six remnant defendants: phrase meant these were the final six and D’Amico

said he wasn’t certain, but that this is apparently part of the conversations with the state Attorney’s General

and the defendants.

The proposed settlement for this is $97,625,000, each defendant will make a one-time payment into the

settlement fund, and a formula was developed to arrive at the amount each litigant will receive, though

those numbers haven’t been released as of this writing.

The commissioners will need to make a decision by May 4 as to whether they will accept the settlement,

which D’Amico advised Sobel they should.

As more information becomes available, Sobel said he will bring it to the commissioners and the public.

Below is text from the notice received by Sobel:

“A new national opioid settlement has been reached with six regional distributors/dispenser defendants

(Remnant Defendants Settlement): Associated Pharmacies Inc. (and American Associated Pharmacies);

J.M. Smith Corporation; Louisiana Wholesale Drug Company Inc.; Morris and Dickson Co.; North

Carolina Mutual Wholesale Drug Company Inc.; and United Natural Foods Inc. (including its subsidiaries

SuperValu and Advantage Logistics) (Six Remnant Defendants). There is one settlement agreement

covering the combined settlement with the Six Remnant Defendants.

“If effectuated, the proposed Remnant Defendants Settlement will result in the Six Remnant Defendants

paying a combined $97,625,000 in cash for purposes of abating the opioid epidemic. And Eligible Entity’s

participation in the Remnant Defendants Settlement, the Settlement will result in a one-time settlement

payment to each Eligible Entity. The Settlement funds must be used for the Core Strategies and Approved

Uses set forth in Exhibit D of the Remnant Defendant Settlement Agreement.”

The notice explains that the settlement does not include State Attorneys General or any amount allocated

to a state, and that the formula to calculate the allocation amount uses the national Denver model.