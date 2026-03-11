CLEARFIELD- The Clearfield Elks recently donated $2,000 of needed food items to Living Bread Ministries through an Elks National Foundation (ENF) Beacon Grant.

Shown are Elks Les Mann, ENF chair, and Susan Williams, ENF co-chair; Jodi Schultz, Living Bread board member, Denny Sass, Living Bread volunteer (in truck,) and Pam Sass, Living Bread volunteer.

The members would like to thank other Elks who helped load and unload the delivery truck and JG Food Warehouse for helping the Elks maximize the donation.