More and more kids today are being diagnosed with “adult” diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure. But can kids get kidney stones?

While more common in adults, yes, kids can get kidney stones — and increasingly are, especially adolescents and teens.

Recognizing the signs early can make a big difference. Kids’ kidneys are still developing, so prompt evaluation and treatment help protect kidney function. Left untreated, kidney stones can cause damage or serious infection.

There are several causes of kidney stones, but the 2 most common reasons kids get them are unhealthy diets high in salt and ultra-processed foods and not drinking enough water. Parents can play a key role in helping kids develop healthy habits for strong kidney health and stone prevention.

What are kidney stones?

Kidney stones are hard, pebble-like formations. Typically, any waste that builds up in the kidneys is dissolved in the liquid that passes through them. But when there are high levels of minerals or salts and too little liquid, clusters of crystals begin to develop and bind together to form a kidney stone.

They vary in size and shape and can be as small as a grain of sand or as big as a pea or even a golf ball. The stones can travel from the kidney, down the urinary tract and to the bladder. In many cases, they get flushed out with urine, but larger stones can cause severe pain, bleeding or even block the outflow of urine.

The most common stones in children are calcium-based, but other types can include uric acid, struvite or cystine stones.

Risk factors for pediatric kidney stones

Genetics, diet and lifestyle are the main risk factors for kidney stones in kids. Most result from chronic dehydration and an imbalanced diet that’s high in sodium, animal proteins and ultra-processed foods and low in calcium.

Other risk factors for pediatric kidney stones include:

A family history of kidney stones

Certain conditions like diabetes, cystic fibrosis, inflammatory bowel disease or others that affect how kidneys function

Medicines, such as diuretics or those used for seizures or migraines

Obesity

Symptoms of kidney stones in kids

Kidney stones can cause a range of symptoms, which may vary in intensity depending on the size and location of the stone. Usually, kidney stones that stay in the kidney aren’t noticeable. The pain is a result of the kidney stone beginning to move from a kidney to the bladder through a tube called the ureter.

Common symptoms of kidney stones in kids include:

Sharp or cramping pain on the side, lower back or abdomen that may come and go

Frequent urges to urinate

Pain or burning during urination

Blood in urine that could look pink or brown

Cloudy or foul-smelling urine

Nausea and vomiting

Younger children may not describe pain clearly and might show irritability, restlessness, crying during urination or hold their stomachs in severe pain. Parents should look for general symptoms that coincide with changes in urination.

Seek medical attention if your child has persistent pain, blood in their urine, develops a fever and chills or is vomiting and can’t keep fluids down. These can indicate a stone causing blockage or an accompanying infection, both of which need prompt care.

How to prevent kidney stones in kids

If your child had a kidney stone, they’re likely to get more in the future. The best way to keep the kidneys healthy is through preventive strategies like diet changes and drinking plenty of water.

Supporting kidney health also means paying attention to your child’s bathroom habits. Remind your child not to hold urine for long periods, since regular urination helps flush minerals before they can crystallize.

There are 5 tips on preventing kidney stones in kids and keeping their kidneys in optimal health:

Stay hydrated.

Hydration is vital for kidney health. If your child doesn’t drink enough fluids throughout the day, their urine can become concentrated, making crystal formation more likely.

Encourage your child to sip on water throughout the day and in between meals — and not just when thirsty. Carrying around a water bottle is a good reminder for kids to drink more water. Aim for 6 to 8 8-ounce glasses a day, depending on your child’s activity level and age. Urine that’s very pale yellow is a good indication your child is hydrated.

Water is the best source for hydration. Sports drinks can have a lot of salt, and sugary drinks, especially those with high fructose corn syrup, can raise the risk of kidney stones.

Limit sodium.

High-sodium diets can raise the amount of calcium in urine, which increases the risk of calcium-based kidney stones. Try to limit fried foods, prepackaged or prepared frozen foods and processed meats, which all can be high in salt. Teens should aim for less than 2,000 milligrams of sodium per day and younger kids should have no more than 1,500 mg.

Get plenty of calcium daily.

Contrary to popular belief, your child should get plenty of calcium in their diet for stone prevention. Getting the recommended amount of daily calcium from low-fat dairy products like yogurt, milk and cheese helps bind calcium oxalate in the gut so less reaches the kidneys.

Excess oxalate from foods like spinach, nuts, dark chocolate, coffee and soda may contribute to calcium oxalate stones, especially when dietary calcium is low.

Don’t overdo animal proteins.

Kids need protein to grow and build strong muscles, but overdoing it can lead to kidney stones. Diets high in animal proteins can elevate uric acid in urine, increasing uric acid stone risk.

For kids, aim for about 2 servings of lean protein each day, such as chicken, turkey, eggs and fish. Plant proteins like beans, peas, edamame and nuts are a great alternative.

Eat lots of fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

A balanced diet of fruits, veggies and whole grains can lower uric acid levels in the urine. Add veggies to your child’s favorite meals like spaghetti or quesadillas, or make them more fun with fruit skewers or a veggie-face pizza. Eating out less and cooking at home can make it easier to incorporate more whole foods — and less processed ones — into your family’s daily diet.

But preventing kidney stones is different for every child.

Prevention can be very personal, based on your child’s diet, lifestyle and underlying risk factors. If your child has had a kidney stone, ask which type to better identify and tailor prevention strategies