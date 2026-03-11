BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to submit nominations in the final days for its Annual Awards Celebration, recognizing individuals and organizations that help make Brookville a stronger community.

Chamber officials say the awards are meant to highlight the people and businesses who represent the “Heart of Brookville” through their leadership, innovation, and dedication to the town.

“The strength of Brookville comes from the businesses, organizations, and individuals who invest their time, talent, and heart into this community—often behind the scenes without seeking recognition,” said Jamie Popson, executive director of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. “We encourage everyone to take a moment and nominate someone who stands out and deserves recognition for their innovation, mentorship, job creation, or willingness to step forward when the community needs it most.”

Popson noted that the chamber has honored many outstanding individuals and organizations through the awards program, which dates back to the early 1950s.

Award winners will be announced during the Annual Awards Celebration on Thursday, April 23 at The Parker Place. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for heavy hors d’oeuvres and networking, with the awards ceremony beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The event will bring together community members, business leaders, and residents for an evening celebrating those who help shape Brookville through service, leadership, and economic impact.

Awards to be presented include Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, the President’s Cup recognizing Nonprofit of the Year, and the Dr. Walter Dick Memorial Award honoring the community’s Person of the Year.

Chamber officials say the networking portion of the evening will give attendees the opportunity to connect with fellow business owners, community leaders, and neighbors while celebrating the people who help drive the community forward.

Tickets for the celebration are $15 for chamber members and $20 for non-members, and reservations are required.

Nominations and event tickets are available online at BrookvilleChamber.com/awards.

