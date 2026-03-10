Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 47.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 47.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 34.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 85.9 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.599 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $2.79/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.55/g, a difference of $2.76/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.79/g while the highest was $5.55/g, a difference of $2.76/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 51.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45/g today. The national average is up 54.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

March 9, 2025: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

March 9, 2024: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

March 9, 2023: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)

March 9, 2022: $4.44/g (U.S. Average: $4.32/g)

March 9, 2021: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $3.64/g, up 53.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.10/g.

Hagerstown- $3.40/g, up 57.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.83/g.

York- $3.63/g, up 49.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.14/g.

“In just a week, consumers have seen gasoline prices surge at one of the fastest rates in years after oil prices spiked following U.S. strikes on Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With additional attacks across the Middle East over the weekend pushing oil above $100 per barrel for the first time in years, fuel markets are now rapidly recalibrating to the risk of prolonged disruption to global supply flows. As a result, gasoline prices in many states could climb another 20 to 50 cents per gallon this week, with price-cycling markets potentially seeing increases as early as today. Diesel may rise even more sharply, with increases of 35 to 75 cents per gallon possible as global distillate markets react. While the situation remains highly fluid, consumers are already beginning to feel the impact as energy markets adjust to this sudden escalation.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.

SOURCE GasBuddy