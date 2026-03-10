WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) — Governor Josh Shapiro ordered flags across the Commonwealth to fly at half-staff to honor Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Timothy O’Connor Jr. after he was killed during a traffic stop on Sunday night.

O’Connor was a 15-year veteran of the department and served with Troop J at the Embreeville Station, according to state police officials.

O’Connor became the 105th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to die in the line of duty. He was 40 years old and is survived by a wife and a daughter.

“This is a tragic day for all of us. We have lost a dear member of our family, a hero and member of the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Acting Commissioner Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens.

Bivens asked for continued prayers for the family of the fallen corporal.

Governor Shapiro also issued a statement regarding the loss.

“Pennsylvania tragically lost one of our finest when State Police Corporal Tim O’Connor was killed in the line of duty. My heart breaks for Corporal O’Connor’s wife Casey, their young daughter, and their entire family,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro stated that he and his wife mourn with the state police family and all law enforcement partners.

“May his memory be a blessing,” Shapiro said.

Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe also recognized the service of the officer.

“Last night we lost a distinguished protector of the Chester County community,” de Barrena-Sarobe said. “We grieve the loss of Corporal O’Connor and share our deepest condolences with his family.”

O’Connor enlisted in the state police in September 2010 as part of the 131st cadet class. He spent several years in the Criminal Investigation Unit before his promotion to corporal in July 2022, according to department records.

The incident occurred at 8:24 p.m. Sunday evening near the intersection of Route 10 and Michael Road in West Caln Township, Chester County. O’Connor had responded to a report of an erratic driver and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle opened fire as O’Connor approached, according to investigators. The shooter then fatally shot himself.

The PSP Troop J Major Case Team and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

The post State Honors Fallen Pennsylvania State Police Corporal appeared first on exploreJefferson.