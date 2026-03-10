DUBOIS — Pennsylvania State Representative Mike Armanini (R–Clearfield/Elk) announced he has officially filed his nominating petitions with the Pennsylvania Department of State and is launching his campaign for re-election to continue representing the 75th Legislative District, which includes all of Elk County and portions of Clearfield County.

“Serving our community in Harrisburg has been the honor of a lifetime,” Armanini said. “Over the last several years, we’ve delivered real results, especially by securing state dollars for local priorities and bringing them back home where they belong. I’m running for re-election because there’s more work to do, and I will keep fighting every day to strengthen our communities, protect taxpayers, and expand opportunity across the 75th.”

During his time in office, Armanini has made sure the 75th District receives its fair share of state support by helping local municipalities and organizations compete for major state investments that improve infrastructure, bolster public safety, and strengthen the local economy. In the last three years, Rep. Armanini has advocated for and secured over $11 million to bring home to Elk and Clearfield Counties.

Recent examples include nearly $1 million in Local Share Account (LSA) funding invested in Clearfield County communities; nearly $500,000 in LSA funding awarded for projects in Elk County; more than $900,000 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding supporting water, sewer, and multimodal transportation improvements in Elk County; more than $1 million in natural gas impact fee disbursements directed to Elk County and municipalities within the district; more than $230,000 in Fire Company and EMS grants awarded to local first responder organizations; and $900,000 in affordable housing support through DCED’s HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

“People don’t send us to Harrisburg to make excuses, they send us to get results,” Armanini said. “That means doing the work to compete for grants, helping communities navigate state programs, and ensuring the 75th District gets its fair share.”

In Harrisburg, Armanini has also advanced common-sense legislation centered on local priorities and community values. He has championed initiatives to support veterans and military families, including legislation to provide a discount on state park activity fees for active-duty, retired, and disabled military personnel and their immediate family, reflecting his commitment to honoring service and strengthening access to Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation opportunities. Recently, Rep. Armanini sponsored HB 1344 to establish standards for training and certifying canine units to specifically detect fentanyl continuing to protect our community from the opioid epidemic. Armanini currently serves on the House committees on Energy, Liquor Control, Professional Licensure, and Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development, assignments that align closely with the district’s needs and the region’s economic strengths.

Armanini is a lifelong resident of the region, born and raised in Kersey, Elk County, and he and his family live in the DuBois area. Known for his hands-on, accessible style of representation, he works directly with municipalities, first responders, schools, and community organizations to connect them with state resources and solve problems quickly and effectively. He and his wife, Valerie, are proud to have raised their family in the district. They are the proud parents of two adult children. Armanini often credits the values he learned growing up in Elk County, including hard work, service, and looking out for your neighbors, for shaping his approach to public service.

“I’m running for re-election to keep delivering results, creating good-paying jobs, cutting through red tape so small businesses can thrive, standing up for seniors, and protecting the values and way of life that define our community,” said Armanini. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I’m asking for the opportunity to keep fighting for our communities, bringing common-sense leadership to Harrisburg and bringing real results back home.”

Rep. Armanini brings to Harrisburg more than three decades of private-sector and community leadership experience. He began his career in the powder metallurgy industry in 1986 at Laurel Manufacturing in DuBois and later helped launch and co-own two successful businesses, including Product Assurance Services in St. Marys, a laboratory and nondestructive testing firm, and Proform Powdered Metals in Punxsutawney. In 2015, he accepted an invitation to serve as headmaster of DuBois Central Catholic School, where he spent three years focused on local education needs before returning briefly to industry and ultimately answering the call to public service.

Armanini also remains deeply engaged in the community, serving on CNB Bank’s advisory board, the Penn Highlands Community Nurses Board, and the Knights of Columbus Council 519 DuBois. He previously served on the Penn Highlands Healthcare Board of Directors, the board of Goodwill Industries, and the DuBois YMCA. He is also proud to be a member of the Elk and Clearfield Counties Farm Bureau Association.