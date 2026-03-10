HOUTZDALE– There’s no place like…the Mo Valley stage! The cast and crew of Moshannon Valley Jr-Sr High Drama Club invite you to journey “Over the Rainbow” with them for their spring musical, The Wizard of Oz.

A classic tale, beloved by generations, tells of Dorothy (Isabella Miller) who dreams of a place where she won’t get into any more trouble with Aunt Em and Uncle Henry (Abigail Shipley and Joey Woodring) only to find herself whirled off to the magical land of Oz. There she meets friends such as Scarecrow( Grier Williams), Tinman (Brailey Horton-Smith), Lion (Deakon Evans), Glinda (Emma Webb), the Emerald City Guard (Madelyn Kay), as well as Munchkins, Ozians, and eventually a Wizard (Andrew Waslosky). But she also makes an enemy of the Wicked Witch(Reagan Wharton) who will do anything to claim those ruby slippers. It’s a show about the power of friendship, family, and believing in yourself.

The cast features 39 students from 7th to 12th grade.

Show dates are March 13 and March 14 starting at 7 p.m. with a Sunday matinee on March 15 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are general admission and are available at the door. Lobby opens an hour before each show. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

The Wizard of Oz is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.