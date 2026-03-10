To the Editor,

My name is Roddy S. Turner, and I write to you today as the duly elected, beer-league-certified, and deeply sunburned President of the United States Chapter of the International Brotherhood of Pickleball Players—an organization forged in the sacred crucible of cracked asphalt courts, folding lawn chairs, and the unmistakable plastic _thwock_ of liberty itself.

It has come to the attention of our organization, and I have just read the recent remarks from Mr. Mike Sciabica regarding pickleball that were published on your website, and I must say the whole thing reeks of mothballs, cucumber sandwiches, and the faint echo of someone whispering “good heavens” while adjusting a cardigan.

Let me be blunt: Mr. Sciabica is a snob.

A full-tilt, country-club veranda, monogrammed-towel snob who seems to believe his ancient lawn-tennis ritual is the only game worth playing.

The man speaks of tennis like it was handed down on stone tablets somewhere between Wimbledon and Versailles.

But let us remember what tennis actually is: a dying remnant of the elitist country-club set, a pastime historically preserved by people who believed sweating in public was something the hired help did. It is the sporting equivalent of wearing white pants after Labor Day and pretending you understand French wine labels.

Tennis belongs to the same strange social universe as the old European “Ton”—those powdered-wig aristocrats who spent their afternoons gossiping about dukes while sipping tea and pretending revolutions weren’t happening outside the palace gates.

Pickleball, on the other hand, is gloriously, unapologetically American.

Pickleball is the sound of freedom bouncing off a garage wall.

Pickleball is retirees in cargo shorts, teenagers in Crocs, and one guy named Dave who brought a cooler full of cold brews and a Bluetooth speaker blasting Lynyrd Skynyrd. It is pickup trucks, sunburns, folding chairs, and somebody’s uncle yelling “OUT!” with the passion of a Supreme Court justice.

Pickleball is as American as:

Cold brews sweating in a cooler

Bald eagles circling suspiciously overhead • Fireworks detonating on the Fourth of July while someone grills questionable hot dogs

You don’t need a country club membership to play pickleball. You don’t need a linen outfit or a trust fund or a suspicious familiarity with the phrase “summering in the Hamptons.”

You need a paddle, a ball, and the willingness to shout nonsense across a net while laughing like a lunatic.

That’s it.

So when Mr. Sciabica scoffs at pickleball, what he’s really scoffing at is democracy in athletic form. He’s scoffing at the idea that the masses—the dads, the grandmas, the mail carriers, the guys who just finished mowing the lawn—have discovered a game that belongs to them.

And let me assure Mr. Sciabica of one thing: the pickleball revolution is not stopping.

Across this great republic, abandoned tennis courts are being peacefully converted into pickleball arenas at a rate that would terrify the French aristocracy of 1789. Paddles are multiplying. Nets are appearing overnight. Retirees are organizing.

Frankly, I expect the first Pickleball Constitutional Convention by mid-summer.

So to Mr. Sciabica I say this: you are welcome to join us. Leave the monocle at home, bring a lawn chair, and we’ll even hand you a paddle.

But if you insist on clinging to the fading aristocracy of tennis while the pickleball republic rises around you—well, sir, history has not been kind to those who ignored the sound of the crowd gathering outside the gates.

And right now that crowd is holding paddles.

Respectfully (but loudly),

Roddy S. Turner

President

United States Fraternal Order of Pickleballer’s Association

P.S. The next match starts at 4:30. Bring beer.