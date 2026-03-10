Ingredients

4 pounds new potatoes (skinned and cut into 1″ cubes)

1 pound processed cheese food (cubed)

2 cups mayonnaise

1 onion (finely chopped)

1 pound bacon (cooked crisp and chopped)

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°F.

~Place potatoes in a large pan, fill with water to cover potatoes, and bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes are just soft. Drain, place in a large bowl. While the potatoes are still hot, gently stir in cheese without mashing potatoes. Continue to stir, every minute or so, until the cheese is melted.

~In a separate bowl, stir together mayonnaise, onion, and bacon. Gently stir into potatoes and cheese. Spread into a 13×9″ baking dish.

~Bake for approximately 50 minutes.

