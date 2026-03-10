Ingredients
4 pounds new potatoes (skinned and cut into 1″ cubes)
1 pound processed cheese food (cubed)
2 cups mayonnaise
1 onion (finely chopped)
1 pound bacon (cooked crisp and chopped)
Directions
~Preheat oven to 350°F.
~Place potatoes in a large pan, fill with water to cover potatoes, and bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes are just soft. Drain, place in a large bowl. While the potatoes are still hot, gently stir in cheese without mashing potatoes. Continue to stir, every minute or so, until the cheese is melted.
~In a separate bowl, stir together mayonnaise, onion, and bacon. Gently stir into potatoes and cheese. Spread into a 13×9″ baking dish.
~Bake for approximately 50 minutes.
If you have a recipe that you would like to share with exploreJeffersonPA.com readers, send it to info@explorejeffersonpa.com with the subject: Jefferson County Recipe of the Day.
The post Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Brunch Potato Casserole appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local/2026/03/10/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-brunch-potato-casserole-2-171219/