HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is inviting hunters and members of waterfowl organizations to provide input on proposed 2026–27 migratory game bird seasons.

Comments and questions can be submitted by email to waterfowlcomments@pa.gov

or by mail to the Game Commission’s Bureau of Wildlife Management at 2001 Elmerton Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17110-9797.

Livestream and Open House Scheduled

The Game Commission will host an informational livestream followed by a live question-and-answer session on Wednesday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. on the agency’s YouTube channel.

The presentation will also be recorded and available for later viewing on the commission’s YouTube page.

In addition, a Waterfowl Open House will be held Saturday, March 14 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Game Commission’s Northeast Regional Office in Dallas, Pennsylvania. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with staff members and review the proposed season structures.

Sunday Hunting Still Under Consideration

Officials say a decision has not yet been made on whether Sunday hunting will be included in the 2026–27 migratory bird seasons.

Because migratory bird seasons must follow federal frameworks that set maximum hunting days, including Sundays would result in shorter or more compact seasons.

The Game Commission is conducting a random survey to gather feedback from waterfowl hunters on the issue. Officials noted that if Sundays are included in migratory bird seasons, they cannot later be removed.

Two proposed season structures — one including Sundays and one without — are currently available for review on the Game Commission’s website.

Other notable proposals include:

Increasing the Atlantic Population Canada goose season to 45 days with a daily bag limit of three birds, pending publication by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Setting the regular snow goose season from November through March 10.

Limiting use of the light goose conservation order, unless spring population surveys indicate it is necessary.

Game Commission officials said recent 2025 snow goose surveys show populations below target levels, leading several high-harvest states in the Atlantic Flyway to recommend reducing or possibly skipping the conservation order.

Comment Period

When submitting comments, the Game Commission asks individuals to include the species, zone and counties they are referencing in their feedback.

The public comment period will remain open through March 22.

